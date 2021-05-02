More than 151 million infected worldwide, India remains a hotspot

More than 151.4 million Covid-19 infections have been recorded worldwide. This is apparent Saturday from current data collected by Johns Hopkins CSSE.

The number of Americans carrying the coronavirus today recorded over 32.3 million infections and 576,232 deaths. India and Brazil now have 19.1 million and 14.7 million infections respectively.

In Western Europe, France has the highest number of infections, with 5.7 million. The United Kingdom has over 4.4 million cases. Italy has 4.0 million infections and Spain has 3.5 million cases. Germany has 3.4 million. In the Netherlands, a state of the official, the infection is now in 1.522.973 at 1.515.165 on Friday, and in 990.229 at 986.622.

In China, where the outbreak started at the end of 2019, 102,494 coronavirus cases have now been registered. This was 102,474 Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins data, nearly 3.2 million people worldwide have died of the virus. Over 88.2 million people have recovered.