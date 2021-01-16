Italy protested with civilian disobedience action #Ioapro1501

All over Italy last night, restaurants stayed open, despite the coronation measures. The entrepreneurs protested against the mandatory closure of their business at 6 p.m. According to Italian media, some 30,000 restaurants participated in the action called #IoApro1501 on social media.

People were called with the hashtag to go to their favorite restaurant to support them. In some cases, the police acted and handed out fines.

A video shows how in the northern Italian city of Piacenza the police were booed by the guests in the restaurant.

Disobbedienza civile in corso. La Polizia di Conte e Lamorgese cacciata dai cittadini che hanno aderito ad #IoApro di un ristorante. Questo video è poesia, si sta scrivendo la storia. https://t.co/kJWQdnGGHv pic.twitter.com/ODKewEWZ68 — RadioSavana (@RadioSavana) January 15, 2021

The hotel and catering industry is struggling in Italy. Restaurant owners say they’re being destroyed by The Coronas regulations. They’re complaining that they’re going down financially.