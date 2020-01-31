Italy declares a state of emergency because of corona virus

Concerns about coronavirus are growing worldwide. 9692 people have since been infected in China, of which 213 have died. The evacuation of foreigners is starting. Japan and the United States have issued a negative travel advice. Mongolia closes the border with China. The Italian government has declared a state of emergency for six months and two people in the UK have been diagnosed with the new corona virus.

The European Union has allocated 10 million euros for ‘urgent’ scientific research into the new corona virus. The aim is to find out more about the virus so that it is better to determine what the best precautions are. It must also show how to deal with infected people. The virus has now appeared in a handful of Member States.