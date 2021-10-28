Israel reopens its borders for vaccinated tourists from November

Vaccinated tourists are welcome back in Israel from 1 November. The government of the country announced on Wednesday that it will open the borders to travellers from all countries who can present a vaccination certificate that is up to six months old.

In August and September, Israel experienced a significant increase in the number of infections, with more than ten thousand reported daily. Meanwhile, the number of infections has fallen to several hundred per day. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced last week that measures at the border would be relaxed.

Israel was the first country in the world to launch a successful vaccination campaign to give people a booster shot. More than 3.9 million inhabitants of the country received a third shot since the summer.

In addition to a vaccination certificate before departure and on arrival, travelers to Israel must still present a negative COVID test.