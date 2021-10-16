Islamic State claims Kandahar attack on Shia mosque

Islamic State (IS) has claimed the attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday afternoon. A statement issued late on Friday evening by the terrorist organization states that two of its supporters shot the guards of the mosque and then blew themselves up in the midst of hundreds of believers.

The attack killed at least 30 people and injured dozens. It was the second bloody attack on a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan in a week. Last Friday, around 50 people were killed and 140 injured in a suicide attack in Kunduz, in northern Afghanistan. This attack was also claimed by ISIS.

Since 2014, jihadists have been active in the country competing with the Taliban and calling themselves Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP). This may involve 3 000 Sunni extremists from Pakistan and defected Taliban fighters. This terrorist group is at war with the Taliban and has been notorious for years for bloody attacks on Shiites and Christians.

The Taliban themselves persecuted the Shia minority during their reign of terror in the years 1996 to 2001.