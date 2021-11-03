IS assasinates Hamdullah Mokhlis, an important Taliban field commander

Hamdullah Mokhlis, a major commander in the Taliban forces in Kabul, is one of the victims of the Islamic State attack on Tuesday at the largest military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, the Taliban confirmed Wednesday.

Mokhlis was a member of the Haqqani network, which describes the United States as a terrorist, and of Special Taliban forces known as Badri 313. He is the highest Taliban commander who has been killed since that group came to power in Afghanistan in August.

According to the Taliban, at least 19 people were killed and 50 injured in the attack on Tuesday. Two explosions took place, after which unknown persons also fired shots. The Taliban confirm that there have been explosions at the entrance of the 400-bed hospital, where Taliban fighters and former Afghan security forces are treated. Images from just after the explosions show a plume of smoke above the building.

The hospital in question was also attacked in 2017, at the time by armed men dressed as medical personnel. At least 30 people died at that time.

The Taliban, who have been in power in Afghanistan since August, are facing bloody attacks by a local branch of Islamic State, IS. the attack on the military hospital has also been claimed by IS.