Iran swears revenge after scientist liquidation, but there is also self-criticism

The murder of the man behind the Iranian atomic program Mohsen Fakhrizadeh yesterday near Tehran is the second short-term liquidation attributed by Iran to Israel.

In August, al-Qaeda’s second man on the streets of Tehran was killed by assailants who escaped on a motorcycle. The victim, the Egyptian Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, also known as Abu Muhammed al-Masri, was the mastermind of many bloody al-Qaeda operations. According to Iran, the shooters were sent by Israel.

The murder of the nuclear scientist would also be the work of Israel. What else do we know about the attack, and what are the consequences?