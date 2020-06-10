IATA predicts a million jobs cut worldwide, debts and losses in aviation

International aviation will suffer losses of many tens of billions of dollars this year and next and will build record debt. More than a million jobs are likely to disappear before the end of the year.

This scenario was outlined by the IATA, the International Air Transport Association.

Over 2020 and 2021, the loss will reach 100 billion and the debt will grow to 550 billion. At the beginning of 2020, 2.9 million people worked for the airlines, by the end of the year there will be 1.9 million. If you count the jobs associated with aviation, it could be 32 million jobs.