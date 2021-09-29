Human rights agenda is bad for US economy, Boeing reveals

China does not allow airlines in the country to buy American-made aircraft for tens of billions of dollars. That accusation was made by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. According to her, Beijing does not comply with commitments to buy US goods as part of 2020 trade agreements. That agreement was concluded with the previous government led by Donald Trump.

According to Raimondo, the Chinese must keep their promises.

“There are tens of billions of dollars worth of aircraft that Chinese airlines want to buy, but the Chinese government is standing in the way,” she said.

In March, Dave Calhoun, president of the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, urged the United States to keep human rights and other disputes separate from trade relations with Beijing. “We cannot afford to be cut off from that market,” he said at the time.

Boeing last week increased its forecast for demand for aircraft from China for the next 20 years. In addition, the group relies on the rapid economic upturn in the country following the coronavirus crisis, the future growth of price fighters and the advance of e-commerce. Chinese airlines will need Boeing 8700 new aircraft until 2040. On the basis of list prices, these would be worth nearly 1.5 trillion dollars. China accounts for a quarter of all Boeing’s orders.