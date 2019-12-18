Google settles the tax dispute with Australia

Google Internet giant has settled a tax avoidance case in Australia. The American company makes an additional payment of 481.5 million Australian dollars, just under 300 million euros, to the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

Earlier the Australian tax authorities went after Microsoft, Apple and Facebook. In total, the ATO raised around 1.3 billion Australian dollars. Moreover, the large companies are now doing less tax avoidance due to a special law and as a result the Australian state is also raking in more money.