First large scale statistic study of Wuhan corona virus reveals 2.3 mortality rate

2.3 percent of people infected with the 2019 coronavirus dies, according to the first large-scale study into the virus. The data from more than 72,000 patients in China were analyzed for the study.

At 2.3 percent, the death rate is a lot lower than that due to the SARS virus (9.6 percent), also a corona virus.

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), it is not comparable with the number of deaths from the flu virus, the percentage of which is difficult to determine. A spokesperson emphasizes that there is a new virus, of which not everything is known. As a result, all assumptions are currently speculative, he explains.

The people who died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the corona virus, had critical symptoms. They have now been determined in 4.7 percent of the infected persons, which means that the chance of survival of this group is almost fifty-five.

Most patients (81 percent) have mild symptoms of disease, 13.8 percent have severe symptoms and a small group (0.6 percent) have not registered the severity of the symptoms.