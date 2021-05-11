Facebook is limiting article sharing in a beta test

Facebook has started a test where the platform asks users if they have read an article before sharing it with their friends. This is what the social media will say on Monday evening via Twitter.

This question is put to 6 percent of Facebook’s Android app Users, The Verge reports. They can see the window if they want to post a Facebook message on their own timeline.

The social media checks whether the user has previously opened the article via Facebook. If not, the pop-up will appear.

“You are about to share this article without having opened it,” says Facebook. Then users can still open the article or share it right away.

According to Facebook, the pop-up is intended to help people better inform themselves about the articles they share. In the window, Facebook emphasizes that sharing articles without reading them can mean that the user is missing “important facts”. It is not known if and when Facebook will make the feature available to all users.

The test looks like a window that Twitter created last year. Twitter also asks users if they want to read an article before sharing it.