FAA may issue flight permits for 737 Max in H1 2020

The American aviation authority FAA may be able to reapprove airlines in the first half of this year to start using the Boeing 737 MAX again. Reuters news agency reports from sources that FAA director Steven Dickson has informed companies of this possibility.

There is no timetable for approval of the aircraft, the insiders say, but the FAA is said to be satisfied with the progress Boeing is making in resolving the technical defects on the aircraft.

The aircraft is held worldwide since March last year after two crashes of the type occurred in a short time. The two aircraft accidents, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, were probably the result of a safety system that kept pushing the nose down because a sensor was not working properly.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said earlier this week that he is counting on approval from the aviation authorities for the 737 MAX in mid-year. Calhoun also said he believed in the device and that Boeing is by no means planning to scrap the 737 MAX.

Earlier in the day there was also a news from Bloomberg news agency that Boeing would consider reducing the production of the 787 Dreamliner further due to weak demand for the device. The production rate of the Dreamliner was also reduced in October.

On Wall Street, Boeing’s price fell after the reports about the Dreamliner, but after the reports about the FAA and the 737 MAX, the share of the aircraft manufacturer jumped up considerably again.