Evergreen did that again: this time with Ever Forward container ship

A year after a giant container ship had been stuck in the Suez Canal for almost a week and disrupted world trade for months, another ship from the same shipping company has run aground. This time it happened near the US capital Washington.

The Ever Forward, of the Taiwanese container shipping company Evergreen, ran aground Sunday night after leaving the port of Baltimore in the state of Maryland. The 334-meter ship was on its way to Norfolk when it got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay.

“The run aground of the ship does not prevent other ships from continuing to the port of Baltimore,” said the director of the Maryland Port Administration. “Attempts have been made since last night to detach the ship and will continue today. The Coast Guard is monitoring the situation.”

Divers inspect the ship for any damage and the shipping company is working on efforts to get the ship back afloat as soon as possible. An investigation into the cause of the jamming has been launched, the company said.

Last year, the 400-meter-long Ever Given, a ship chartered by Evergreen that was on its way to Rotterdam, was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days. The ship blocked the channel in both directions.

The blockade of the important shipping route created long traffic jams of hundreds of ships that could not sail from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and vice versa. The stranded ship was towed by Boskalis and subsidiary SMIT Salvage.

It is more common for a vessels to jam. A cruise ship owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ran aground Monday afternoon while trying to leave a port in the Dominican Republic.

According to a company spokesman, the Norwegian Escape hit the canal bed as it departed Puerto Plata. Guests and crew are safe and the ship is not damaged. The company is working on a way to get the ship loose and ready for a safe departure.