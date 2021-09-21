ECHR ruled that Russia is responsible for former spy death

Russia is responsible for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday. The former spy was poisoned in the UK in 2006 with the radioactive substance polonium-210.

Litvinenko was a former agent of the former Russian secret service KGB who lived in exile in the United Kingdom. He died after drinking tea in a hotel in central London with two former Russian agents, Andrey Lugovoy and Dmitri Kovtun. It turned out that he was poisoned with polonium-210, a radioactive substance that is odorless, tasteless and colorless.

The Strasbourg court States in the case brought by his widow Marina Litvinenko that there is no doubt that the murder on behalf of the Russian authorities was committed by these two Russians.

There is hard evidence that these two men were controlled by the Russian secret service FSB, according to the court. Russia must pay the widow compensation of 100,000 euros and compensate 22,500 euros in costs. The additional compensation she had claimed was rejected.

The Russian authorities have always denied any involvement in the murder. The court of human rights notes that Moscow did not bother to conduct a thorough investigation of the case. The ruling was given by seven judges. One of them, a Russian, has waived the sentence.