Difference in EU countries economic relief packages is disruptive to common market

The difference in the extent to which member states of the European Union come up with aid packages against the corona crisis can have a disruptive effect on the internal European market. EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager (competition) expresses her concerns about this development in an interview with various newspapers.

Germany in particular is coming up with sizeable support packages for businesses, with about half of all support against the crisis, Vestager says. As a result, German companies can withstand the crisis much better than, for example, Italian companies, because Italy has much less financial firepower. These differences therefore allow certain countries to recover from the crisis faster than other EU Member States.

The European Commission is working on plans to ensure a more even distribution of state aid to companies in the EU in order to create a fairer playing field.