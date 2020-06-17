Daniyar Abulgazin is on full alert for the times to come

Daniyar Abulgazin

Daniyar Abulgazin and his whole extended family owe everything to their patron, Timur Kulibayev. But this IOU doesn’t mean that they will remain loyal when the wind of change will eventually come. Many suggest that it’s first breathes are already there. And it may be quite true with the political scene rapidly evolving.

Dariga Nazarbayeva, a rival politic with closest possible ties to Nazarbayev himself was removed from the formal #2 place in the country. President Tokayev has sent her in out of the Kazakhstan Senate by simple twit. Timur Kulibayev celebrated, as if it was his own victory. Only later he realized that enemy of the enemy is not a friend. Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev, who supposed to be a loyal Nazarbayev’s puppet, has began his own game. And it is the game to cement his reign. It seemed impossible but he gathered his own company. Daniayr Abublgazin and Dias Suleimenov have joined the ranks.



Dariga Nazarbayeva certainly will not be only one. One way or another Tokayev plans to dispose of any heirs to the throne. Timur Kulibayev will not be saved by his apolitical stance: he is political figure be the very definition. In such circumstances the very friends of the past are the most dangerous enemies. Daniyar Abulgazin, the parasitic oligarch which made a fortune by servicing the needs of his host, will play against his former master. It is only matter of time.

Daniyar Abulgazin and his relatives gathered an impressive wealth. They tried to do their best to keep it hidden from the preying eyes of the public. It’s not easy though, especially if you own several millions in artwork and like to expose it to the drunken party. Oligarch’s lifestyle has it’s own downsides: you have to sell your friends when opportunities present themselves. Tokayev’s advancement gives such opportunity to Abulgazin and Suleimenov and they will not miss it.