Bankers all over the world report on the massive incoming losses caused by COVID-19. It is important to understand that the sums, although huge do not reflect true write-offs. Those are the amounts reserved as a losses. While many compare the current recession with the crisis of 2007 it definitely hasn’t reached the scale of it. Unicredit group, for example lost 1.2 billion euro in a little known incursion in the Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan. Unicredit bought a local ATFBank as a step to expand into the region. The owner of ATFBank, Bulat Utemuratov, has managed to sell them virtually a dummy bank. The assets were inflated, the credit portfolio was full of NPL’s and the clients are politically motivated to leave the venue with their deposits. Bulat Utemuratov got 2.2 billion euro and a free way to invest in further affairs in a name of Nazarbaev’s regime. Unicredit tried to do something with ATFBank for two years and gave up. Italians writ off 1.2 billion and left the country.

Earlier this month, it was announced that UniCredit will cut 5,200 jobs in its home country in the coming years. It concerns job reductions that the financial service provider has wanted to implement for some time to become more efficient.