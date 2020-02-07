Chinese telephone brands want to compete with Google Play Store

Chinese telephone manufacturers Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO and Vivo are joining forces to set up a joint competitor for the Google Play Store, reports Reuters on Thursday.

The brands work together under the name Global Developers Service Alliance (GDSA). The manufacturers all work with their own app store, but with the new platform developers can simultaneously offer their apps to all those stores.

The Play Store is prohibited in China. That’s why Android users are used to downloading apps from different app stores, such as those from Huawei. Outside of China, the Google Play Store is so popular that the stores of other manufacturers hardly get involved. The GDSA platform should improve the competitive position of these companies.

The GDSA website states that the platform will initially be launched in nine countries, including India, Indonesia and Russia. That should happen in March, but Reuters writes that it may be delayed due to the corona virus outbreak.