Chinese industrial PMI back in positive range

Chinese industrial PMI back in positive range

Posted on June 30, 2020

Activity in the Chinese industry increased slightly faster in June compared to a month earlier. A new figure from the Chinese government points to it.

The industrial purchasing manager index, which measures economic activity in the sector, reached 50.9 in June, from 50.6 a month earlier. Every figure above 50 indicates growth, below that shrinkage. Economists had generally expected a score of 50.5.

According to government figures, the Chinese services sector also showed growth, with a score of 54.4. The increase was also stronger than in May, when the purchasing managers index reached 53.6.

