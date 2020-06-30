Chinese industrial PMI back in positive range

Activity in the Chinese industry increased slightly faster in June compared to a month earlier. A new figure from the Chinese government points to it.

The industrial purchasing manager index, which measures economic activity in the sector, reached 50.9 in June, from 50.6 a month earlier. Every figure above 50 indicates growth, below that shrinkage. Economists had generally expected a score of 50.5.

According to government figures, the Chinese services sector also showed growth, with a score of 54.4. The increase was also stronger than in May, when the purchasing managers index reached 53.6.