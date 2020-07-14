Chinese customs reported Y/Y growth in June, it makes everyone jealous

Chinese statistics is a special, one of its kind statistics. It gives us many reasons to doubt the reality of this word.

China exported more in June than a year earlier. Imports from the World Factory also rose year-on-year, Chinese customs reports. Economists expected a decline for both imports and exports.

Exports rose 0.5 percent, while economists generally accounted for a 2 percent decline. Imports climbed 2.7 percent, while a 9 percent decline was forecast here.

Rising imports and exports point to rising demand for Chinese products as many economies gradually reopen after lockdowns to curb the corona virus. At the same time, trade in the first half of the year was much less than a year earlier as a result of the corona crisis. According to experts, the recovery also remains fragile, as the lung virus is on the rise again in parts of the United States.