China quarantines cities, closes entertainment and deploys emergency hospitals

The number of people who died in China from the effects of the corona virus has risen from 18 to 25. The number of patients diagnosed with the virus has risen to 830, Chinese state media reported today. The Chinese authorities decided to hermetically seal off another five cities. As a result, ten cities have now been closed off from the outside world in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.

The number of infections has risen by almost two hundred patients: the Chinese government previously said about 650 infections. Most people have been infected for the time being in Hubei Province, of which the metropolis of Wuhan is the capital. The virus appeared for the first time. Drastic measures are being taken throughout China to prevent the virus from spreading.

In Wuhan, a new hospital must rise within ten days, state media reported today. Dozens of excavators and other tools have been started with the construction of the hospital, which is to go into operation on 3 February. The new hospital will accommodate a maximum of a thousand patients. It is not the first time that China has built a hospital within a few days. That also happened in 2003, when near Beijing, because of the outbreak of the SARS virus. It was there within a week.

Public transport in Wuhan and four other places in Hubei (Huanggang, Ezhouis, Chibi and Zhijiang) have therefore been shut down since yesterday. Today another five cities were added: Huangshi, Xiantao, Enshi, Qianjiang and Xianning. About 30 million people live in the closed areas. Many public buildings are also closed in Wuhan. The Beijing Zoo is also closed as a precautionary measure.

As a measure against the spread of the virus, Disneyland Shanghai will also close its doors tomorrow indefinitely. The amusement park closes during one of the busiest times of the year. Tomorrow is the Chinese new year. A year ago, the amusement park also had to stop admitting visitors when it became overcrowded. The amusement park, which cost 5 billion euros and opened in 2016, also includes a park and various hotels.

Cases of the virus have also been discovered in other countries such as Japan, the US, Thailand and Vietnam. In several countries, the authorities screen air passengers from China, several airlines are not flying to Wuhan for the time being. The Japanese Ministry of Health reported a second infection in the country on Thursday.

According to the authorities, this is a man in his forties who lives in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the corona virus first appeared. The man has been in Japan since Sunday and has since been admitted to a hospital. The World Health Organization of the United Nations (WHO) said Thursday after a crisis meeting that it was still too early to declare the corona virus outbreak an international emergency.