China managed to increase export while import is decreased

China’s exports increased more than expected in August. The continued resumption of global economic activity gave exports a further boost. On the contrary, imports shrank unexpectedly, according to experts, a signal that China’s domestic recovery is persistently vulnerable.

In fact, in recent times, exports to the rest of the world have been under considerable pressure, as many countries have introduced quarantine measures and lockdowns against the spread of the coronavirus. However, these measures have been increasingly relaxed, which has already caused considerable export growth in July.

Exports of the second largest economy in the world, expressed in dollars, rose by 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier. Economists expected a growth rate of 7.5%. Imports fell by 2.1%, where growth was expected to be 0.2%. The trade surplus increased to over USD 58.9 billion.