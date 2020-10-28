Charlie Hebdo answers to Erdogan with caricature

The French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo publishes a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. That’s what the magazine announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

On the front of the new edition there is Erdogan sitting in a chair with a can in his hand. With his other hand, he lifts the garment of a woman wearing a headscarf. The woman’s buttocks are visible through this, on which the caricatured Erdogan ” Oh! The Prophet!” say. The cartoon is called “Erdogan, he is very pleasant in private”.

Erdogan : dans le privé, il est très drôle ! Retrouvez : 👉 Laïcité : zoom sur le CCIF par @LaureDaussy

👉 Voyage dans la crackosphère parisienne par @AntonioFischet8 et Foolz

👉 Reportage à Lunéville et son théâtre par Juin ➡ Disponible demain ! pic.twitter.com/jxXqKrvXbK — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) October 27, 2020

The publication is sensitive because of the increasing tensions between Turkey and France. Two weeks ago, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old French history teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old Muslim boy. As a result, the French president, Mr Macron, made a strong statement. Macron also announced stricter action against”extreme Muslim organizations”. Erdogan shamed this and announced on Tuesday a boycott of French goods, because Macron was “hostile to Islam”.