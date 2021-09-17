Brussels is surprised and unhappy with new military pact between US, UK and Australia

Brussels is surprised and unhappy with new military pact between US, UK and Australia

The European Union was totally surprised by the announcement of a new defense pact by America, the United Kingdom and Australia. The three countries did not tell Brussels that they were working on the military alliance “and we regret that”, says EU foreign minister Josep Borrell. “It’s been a long time working on it, I suppose.”

The pact is seen as a move by the allies to reduce China’s rise in defense technology and to jointly form a technological superpower. The United Kingdom and the US have been sharing information on the development of new submarines for some time now. The involvement of Australia in this program could be an important step in increasing their capacity for action in the Pacific.

The Australians had advanced plans to buy French submarines, but now choose American companies for their new nuclear submarines. This provoked an angry reaction from the French Foreign minister Le Drian.

“Allies don’t do this,” he said. “This brutal and unpredictable decision reminds me of what president Trump used to do.”

EU foreign coordinator Borrell understands the French Grouch and wants to discuss the situation with EU member states as soon as possible. But the new Anglo-Saxon alliance “has no impact on relations” with the US, the UK and Australia, he swears.