Austrian authorities made another arrest in November terror attack case

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the Vienna bombing at the beginning of November, according to the Austrian prosecutor on Sunday.

On 2 November, a man in the center of the Austrian capital shot four people and injured more than twenty others. The killer was then killed by the police.

One of the arrested suspects is a 26-year-old man of Afghan origin. His DNA was found on the shooter’s gun. No details have been released on the other suspect.

In Austria, 15 people have already been arrested in connection with the attack. Eight of the suspects arrested so far have been convicted before.

Switzerland is also investigating possible persons involved and in Germany searches have been carried out on persons who may have ties to the perpetrator.

According to the Austrian Ministry of the interior, the attack was the work of one person and was claimed by the Terrorist Movement Islamic State (IS).

The Austrian government acknowledged earlier that mistakes were made in the run-up to the attack. Neighboring Slovakia had warned that the bomber was trying to buy ammunition.