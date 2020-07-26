Australia records a deadliest day, the number of COVID infections is on the rise

In Australia, ten people have died from the effects of the corona virus in the past 24 hours. It is the deadliest day for the country since the outbreak of the virus. The number of infections is also increasing, despite a far-reaching lockdown.

The total number of corona deaths has risen to 155. In the southeastern state of Victoria, where the city of Melbourne is also located, more than 450 new infections have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Victoria state prime minister Daniel Andrews told AFP news agency that a 40-year-old man had succumbed to the virus. That is the youngest victim in Australia to date. Over 40,000 tests were carried out on Saturday in Victoria.

“By far the highest number of tests in a day,” said Andrews.

In total, 14,000 Australians have been infected. The country was not hit hard at first, but a second wave now seems to be hitting harder. Face masks are mandatory in the city and Victoria is practically completely isolated from the rest of the country. About five million people in the Melbourne area have been in lockdown for two weeks.