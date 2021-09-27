Ashraf Ghani has lost his FB account to hackers

The Facebook account of former President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, has been hacked. That’s what he says in a tweet on Monday.

Hackers are said to have posted messages on the Facebook account of 72-year-old Ghani asking for support for the Taliban, writes Alarabiya News.

The Taliban should be “approached friendly” and the international community should” communicate with the current government of Afghanistan”, was the message posted on his Facebook account.

An hour after the messages appeared, the account was reported to have been hacked. In the meantime, the Facebook messages have been deleted. According to Ghani, the messages should not be taken seriously.