Anton Postolnikov, a nephew of Russian Deputy ex-Minister of Justice, is hiding in US from a criminal case

Anton Postolnikov Anton Postolnikov

Anton Postolnikov, a resident of California state, is a relatively young and highly successful fintech expert and startup manager. It’s what he prefers to let know about his business and background. In fact it’s quite opposite. Most of his companies were bankrupt, the last one was used by him and likely his corrupt uncle to launder some serious cash. Anton escaped the prosecution and will attempt to reproduce results on the American soil, people in the know suggest.

The nephew of the former Deputy Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation Anton Postolnikov escaped to the United States from a huge prison sentence in Russia. And the prosecution is based on purely criminal in nature

The secret of Anton Postolnikov’s success is simple – he was lucky to be the nephew of Alexander Smirnov, who worked in the Presidential Administration of Russia in 2003-2008. My uncle also managed to work in high positions in the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice. It would be a sin not to use the connections of a relative, and Anton Postolnikov actively used them.

“Anton Postelnikov is an expert and developer in the field of financial technologies. He was born in Russia, but was educated in America. For some time, the specialist created fintech projects for domestic companies, but now he works with foreign markets” – this is the information Anton Alexandrovich prefers to tell about himself. At least, this is how he recommends himself to those who believe in the legend that he is really an expert in financial technology. Sometimes they believe him and even publish his thoughts about the future of the startup and technology market in Russia and the world.

Who is Anton Postolnikov?

But in fact, everything is a little different. That is, there is no doubt about his deep knowledge in the financial sphere, but he did not use this knowledge exactly as the law provides. As a result, he had to flee Russia to the United States, where he joined the ranks of those who claim that they were unfairly offended by the Russian government.

The story of his success began in St. Petersburg. It is worth mentioning that Postolnikov’s uncle, Alexander Smirnov, began his career in St. Petersburg, as a police operative and deputy head of the Police Department of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. This fact was very important in the activities of Postelnikov – communication and help from the uncle came in very handy.

In the early noughties, Anaton Postolnikov, together with Smirnov’s wife, Elena, created a Credit History Bureau in St. Petersburg. True, this business did not work out, but the relatives maintained good relations. They even have cottages in the village of Solnechnoye on the shore of the Gulf of Finland in the neighborhood. By the way, the history of this dacha cooperative, which is located on the former lands of the St. Petersburg Mining University, is also very interesting, it is a closed community, in which all the high ranks. But, again, this is not about that. Although, perhaps, in his career, Postolnikov was helped not only by his uncle, but also by neighbors in the cooperative, including many important officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After the collapse of the Postelnikov’s Credit Bureau he went to study in the USA. After returning to his homeland, he took up the automobile business. In 2008, together with a certain Peter Tingaev, he registered BelAvtoTrade LLC, which sells cars and sells Volkswagen dealers. Soon Postolnikov already owns 62.5% of the company, but a year later he goes out of business, having received 315 million rubles from partners as compensation.



And he decided to go into business on his own – in 2013, he opened LLC “Streetcar”, which advertises as a startup for round-the-clock car rental in St. Petersburg. According to him, the investment in the project amounted to 150 million rubles, and the company’s fleet includes 70 Volkswagen and BMW cars. But something went wrong – now LLC “Streetcar” is in the process of liquidation ( Anton Postolnikov ).

By the way, in connection with the activities of this company, interesting details have emerged: for cars, with the payment of which there was a very strange story – either Postolnikov did not pay money for them, or he paid only a part – he received a VAT refund of 11 million rubles from the state. Another interesting detail – the authorized capital of the company, which attracted 150 million investments, was 10 thousand rubles.

According to VLSI, the profitability of LLC “Streetcar” was minus 84.3%, and the value of the company at the time of liquidation was also negative: minus 3.6 million rubles.

So with “the expert and developer in the field of financial technologies” from Anton Postelnikov himself, I must admit. A curious detail: his car-sharing startup still got into the rating of the RUSBASE publication – at the end of 2015, it appeared in the list of “200 dead Russian startups”. Well – as the old wisdom says, if you don’t know how to do something, go to the experts.

But the experts had to go overseas-in 2017, Anton Postolnikov was put on the wanted list for fraud. He had to urgently change his place of residence – in this regard, there is an assumption that someone warned Anton Alexandrovich about the upcoming troubles, and he managed to leave his homeland. Taking the children from their first marriage to America and “forgetting” to warn their mother about it.

Clouds gathered over Postolnikov after employees of the St. Petersburg Investigative Committee, together with colleagues from the economic police, conducted searches in the companies “PB Technology”, LLC “Agency Express Service” and “Media Group Express Service”. In the materials of the case initiated under the articles of the Criminal Code “Fraud” and “Tax evasion”, the declarations on income tax and VAT of LLC “Streetcar”were investigated, among other things.

A relative of Anton Postolnikov, Elena Smirnova, the wife of the same uncle, Alexander Smirnov, also appears in these criminal cases. In addition to family relations, they are also connected by business ties: they own all the above-mentioned companies together. And the suspicion of law enforcement officers was caused by the fact that the companies had billions of turnover, but the profit showed minimal, sometimes even stated that their activities were unprofitable. For example, the company “PB Technology” showed a loss of 113 thousand with revenue of 1.2 billion rubles. So the family got even better.

Although the story happened three years ago, Anton Postolnikov does not risk returning to his homeland – the criminal case is not closed, and in Russia he is facing up to 15 years in places not so remote, where “startups” have a very applied nature, which does not consist in cutting VAT.

The fact that Anton Postolnikov’s businesses in Russia were not at all as unprofitable as he showed in the tax documentation confirms the fact that he has a house in sunny California, where Anton Alexandrovich lives. And even runs his own blog on spark.ru:

Anton Postolnikov also pretends to be an expert and developer in the field of financial technologies. It should be noted-very successful: the last interview with him was published on the portal EREPORT.RU December 10, last year. And there he is presented as an expert, and Anton Alexandrovich talks about what awaits technology companies and small startups during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it would be better for him to think about his own fate, because he himself is on the international wanted list.