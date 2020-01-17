American troops suffered minor injuries in Iranian retaliation strike

During last week’s Iranian rocket attacks on US targets in Iraq, soldiers were indeed injured. President Trump said after the actions that there were no American wounded, but an army leadership spokesperson now says eleven soldiers have suffered a concussion.

Iran fired rockets at the Iraqi Ain al-Asad airbase last week, which is home to many Americans. A base in the Kurdish north of Iraq was also bombarded. The attacks were a retaliation for the liquidation of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US on January 3 in Baghdad.

Trump said after the retaliation that “no American dead or wounded” had fallen. A defense spokesperson says that as many as eleven soldiers have a concussion. A number of them were taken to military hospitals in Kuwait and Germany as a precautionary measure.