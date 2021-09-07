With 40 million infection cases and 650,000 deceased US is on the brink of another disaster

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of confirmed infections in the United States has increased to more than 40 million. This is shown Tuesday by the data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. This puts the US first in absolute terms, ahead of India and Brazil.

So far, 40,018,326 coronavirus cases have been registered in the United States. According to JHU, 650,000 people in the country have died from the SARSv2 virus and its side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that an average of 150,000 people in the US have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 in the past week.

Immunologist Anthony Fauci, one of the advisors to US president, warned of an emergency in hospitals in some regions. Doctors may be forced to decide who gets an intensive care bed first.

“We are dangerously close,” Fauci told the press.

He therefore again called for vaccinations and masks to be worn. According to the CDC, 53% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated so far.