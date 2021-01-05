Vaccine is in high demand – yet 2/3 of the stock remain unused

More than two thirds of the COVID vaccines distributed in the United States remain unused so far, American health officials said on Monday. The governors of the states of New York and Florida have already announced that they are going to punish hospitals that are not using the available vaccines fast enough.

The federal government has now distributed about 15 million doses of coronavacin, but only about 4.5 million of them have been administered, announced by the American disease prevention centre CDC on Monday. For the time being, the US is far behind schedule in immunization. The goal was to have given 20 million people a shot by the end of last year. Public health officials will take into account that the pace will be stepped up in the coming weeks.

New York hospitals must administer arrived vaccines within a week, or they risk a fine and reduced deliveries in the future, Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened Monday, just hours before he announced the first established case of the British mutant variant of the coronavirus in his state. “I don’t want the vaccines in the fridge or the freezer, I want them in someone’s arm,” Cuomo says. “If you do not perform this function, it raises questions about the efficiency of a hospital.”

New York hospitals have so far administered less than half of their available vaccines, but there’s a lot of different performance, Cuomo said. The public hospitals in the city of New York have only used 31% of the vaccines, while some private hospitals have used 99%.

In Florida, a state popular with pensioners, the state has given senior citizens priority over vaccines. Governor Ron DeSantis there announced that hospitals that administer the vaccines faster will receive more vaccines. “Hospitals that do not perform well in vaccinations will lose their supplies in favour of hospitals that do perform”, says DeSantis. Florida is also going to deploy a thousand extra nurses to speed up the vaccination process.

The United States of America has been hardest hit by the coronary artery disease in all the countries of the world. So far, nearly 21 million people have been infected, and more than 353,000 people have died in the US who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.