Vaccination certificate will become mandatory to enter US

President Joe Biden’s government is working on plans to require all foreign travelers to the US to produce a covid-19 vaccination certificate. This measure should make it possible to relax the heavy travel restrictions currently in force.

The White House is working on a plan for this, an official informed Reuters on Wednesday. It is unclear when the US government wants the mandatory vaccination certificate to take effect.

The US currently has a very strict policy for foreign travelers. Because of the advancing delta variant this is maintained. For example, non-American travelers are not allowed to enter the US if they have been in any of the 26 Schengen countries in the last two weeks, or in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, India, China or Brazil. This rule also applies to travelers with a vaccination certificate.

A vaccination obligation would make it possible to relax the current restrictions, according to the White House’s reasoning. The plans do not come out of the blue, as Biden’s government is under great pressure from various parties to allow more travelers to the US. Friendly countries insist on this, but also, for example, the aviation industry, which is keen to see the empty seats in the aircraft filled up again. Airlines for America, The Trade Organization for the major US airlines, immediately said they were pleased with the plans of the White House.