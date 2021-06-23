US states to file a lawsuit against Google

Several US states may file a lawsuit against Google next week, writes Reuters based on initiates. The prosecutors accuse the tech company of distorting competition by the way it manages its Play Store.

With the case, the prosecutors want to get involved in lawsuits between game developer Epic Games and those of two groups of app developers.

The developers find it unfair that they have to pay commission to Google when Android users buy an app or subscription through the Play Store.

Google refutes the criticism by saying that Android is” the only major [mobile] operating system ” that allows alternative app stores.

“Most Android devices have multiple app stores installed by default. In addition, users can install new app stores themselves or install apps outside of a store”, says the tech company.

The App Store of Google’s competitor Apple is under attack for the same reasons. In May, a court case began between Epic Games and the tech giant, focusing on the mandatory Commission.

In late April, Brussels announced that it will investigate whether Apple is creating barriers to apps that compete directly with the tech giant, such as Spotify.