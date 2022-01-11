US sets record with 1.13 million infections per day

The United States reported 1.13 million new corona infections on Monday. No country previously recorded so many new cases in one day. The previous record was 1.03 million new infections a week earlier, including in the US.

On Monday, a higher number of infections are often reported in the US, as many states do not provide data on weekends.

On Monday, a record number of people with Covid-19 were also in US hospitals. It was about 135,500 shots, making up the previous record of 132,051 from a year ago.

Every day, an average of 1700 COVID-related deaths occur in the US.