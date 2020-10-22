US economy seems to be flapping in the wind in search of direction

The recovery in the US economy in the midst of the crisis is mostly irregular. This is what the Federal Reserve writes in the Beige Book, a report that gives overview of the economic activity in the US.

Since the sturdy COVID-19 crisis flap earlier this year, there has been a recovery. However, according to the Federal Reserve in the US, the branch differences are large. In most sectors, however, there was an increase in economic activity. In many cases growth was modest or lukewarm.

The recovery in the US economy has slowed in recent weeks, with stimulus measures exhausted in the early spring and the virus rising again in the autumn. The latest economic data show a mixed picture. For example, consumer spending has increased while employment growth has slowed again.

The study has been prepared on the basis of surveys by the 12 regional central banks in the USA. The next two-day Fed policy meeting will begin on November 4, the day after the US presidential election. Experts do not expect that the Central Bank Dome will then call into question its policy.