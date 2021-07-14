U.S. expresses concerns about the impact of coronavirus strains

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is deeply concerned about the impact that the advance of coronavirus strains could have on the world’s economic recovery. Yellen said that in Venice, where the G20 summit, the group of 19 major industrialized countries and the European Union, took place this weekend.

“We are very concerned about the Delta variant and other variants that could emerge and threaten recovery,” Yellen said. She pointed out that in the world economy, countries are intertwined. “What happens in one part of the world has consequences for all countries.”

Yellen underlined the importance of funding vaccines for developing countries in the fight against coronavirus, but added that more needs to be done. As an example, she mentioned sending items that protect against the virus to poor countries.