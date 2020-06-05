Two officers suspended after hard-tackling 75-year-old man in anti-racism protest

In the American city of Buffalo, two officers have been suspended after violently knocking down a 75-year-old man during a peaceful anti-racism demonstration. The man is seriously injured in the hospital. His condition is stable.

Protesters were out on the street for the tenth consecutive night protesting the death of George Floyd. The black man died when a white agent in Minneapolis held him to the ground for minutes by pushing his knee into the victim’s neck. Floyd called several times that he couldn’t breathe. The agent is now suspected of second degree murder.

During last night’s protest, the elderly white man was brutally knocked to the ground. He sustained a head wound.

Photo by Buffalo News.