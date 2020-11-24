Twitter will warn users who retweet the ‘disputed’ posts

Twitter warns users if they want to share a message labeled as misleading, the company announced on Tuesday.

The warning appears when the user likes a potentially misleading message. Twitter then shows again in an extra window that the content of the message is ‘disputed’.

The warnings will be displayed from this week on iOS and in the web version of Twitter. In the coming weeks, they will also appear in the Twitter app on Android.

Twitter started warning about tweets with ‘misleading information’ in the run-up to this year’s US presidential election. For example, a number of Donald Trump’s tweets were tagged because they contained questionable information.

The platform also warned users if they wanted to share a message that had been classified as incorrect. That warning was considered an additional threshold for retweeting such messages. According to Twitter, the warnings have resulted in misleading messages being shared 29 percent less frequently.