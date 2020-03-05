Twitter tests new function: “temporary tweets”

Twitter tests a new function where messages disappear 24 hours after posting, just like the ‘stories’ function on Instagram. That reports a product manager of the company.

The new posts, called “fleets,” are available from today for twitterers in Brazil. The temporary messages can only be viewed by clicking on the profile photo of a user, and people can respond to the fleets via private messages. This makes the new function very similar to the ‘stories function’ of Instagram.

“We hope that the fleets help people to share fleeting thoughts that they would not normally post on Twitter,” said Kayvon Beykpour, lead developer at Twitter.

The new feature is being launched while the company is trying to make Twitter more user-friendly. That way, we take harder action against fake news and hurtful messages.