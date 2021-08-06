Twitter comes with an idea to assign two organizers for its Spaces

Clubhouse copycat Twitter Spaces gets an update which makes it possible to designate two co-organizers. This makes it easier to moderate conversations, writes the social media platform.

The purpose of Spaces is that people can create a kind of chat room, where users can then talk to each other. People can listen to the conversation, but only the person who created the room could determine who is speaking so far.

That will change with the update. So-called co-hosts get almost the same rights as the person who started the conversation. They can talk, invite speakers, manage requests, delete attendees, and pin tweets.

Co-organizers can only be invited by the person who started the conversation. Nor can they end a conversation on their own, while the starter can.