The situation with anal testing of US diplomats does not get any clearer

The United States has protested to China because diplomats had to undergo anal COVID tests. It is unclear how many Americans had to pass that test.

The department stresses that it never agreed to the use of the test in question. An immediate objection was raised when it appeared that some employees had undergone the anal Coronation test. “We have instructed employees to refuse if they are asked to take this test,” the spokesperson told.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs contradicted the message.

“To my knowledge, China has never made anal COVID-19 testing mandatory for American diplomatic personnel,” responded a department spokesman.

In such an anal test, a cotton swab is inserted about 3 to 5 centimeters. Chinese experts say this could reveal infections that go unnoticed in other tests.