The most enigmatic Pentagon chief of all times dead at 88

It is in known knowns: the former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has passed away, has announced his family. He was 88 years old. Rumsfeld died in the presence of his family in New Mexico.

Donald Rumsfeld served in Washington under three presidents. He was the only two-time Secretary of Defense. He served under President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977 and under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006. Other functions of Rumsfeld included Ford’s chief of staff and NATO ambassador.

Under his command, the U.S. Army invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003. According to critics, during the Iraq War Rumsfeld underestimated how many troops were needed to create a stable Iraq. He offered his resignation following revelations that American military had tortured prisoners in the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad, but Bush did not accept that resignation. It was not until 2006 that Rumsfeld resigned, after former generals had severely criticized him.

Rumsfeld was known as a hardliner, even among the Hawks in the Bush administration. He is regarded as one of the most influential Defence ministers of the United States, partly because his intervention still affects countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Confidant of Nixon,

Rumsfeld came to Washington, D.C. in 1963 as a congressman from Illinois in the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon personally persuaded him to work for him. One of the people Rumsfeld hired was Dick Cheney. Rumsfeld and Cheney later worked together in the Government of George W. Bush. Cheney was vice president at the time.