The Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) rose to 113.3

The Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) for the US economy increased further in April. This was reported by the Conference Board on Thursday.

The index for leading indicators rose by 1.6 percent to a level of 113.3. In March, the index rose by 1.3 percent. The LEI index is a cyclical indicator reflecting the development of the economy over the next six months.

The main indicator is composed of the weighted average of different sub-indicators, such as consumer confidence, average hours worked in industry and share prices.