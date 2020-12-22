The British COVID’s dangers are not yet assessed, WHO calls the emergency meeting

The World Health Organization (WHO) intends to meet due to the new virus variety that has emerged in the United Kingdom. According to WHO chief Hans Kluge, “limiting travel to contain the spread is wise until we have better information”, he said on Twitter.

The WHO regional director also said in the report that supplies of essential goods and essential travel should remain possible. Kluge did not indicate when the WTO consultations should take place.

The WHO repeated that there is not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant may affect the efficacy of the vaccine. It’s still under investigation. The organization also stressed that the variant is a normal part of the pandemic and the WHO praised the United Kingdom for discovering it.