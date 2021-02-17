Sony got sued for troublesome PS5 controller drift

US law firm sued Sony after complaining about the controllers of PlayStation 5, reports GamesRadar. Some users say they have temper problems, causing characters to move on their own.

The law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith called on people who experienced problems with the controllers last week to report by filling out a form on the website. The company then said to investigate if there could be a lawsuit against Sony. According to the gamesite, the law firm has now formally filed the charges.

At Reddit, dozens of consumers from various countries complain that the puppets in different games sometimes move without the player touching the controller. These are called tantrums. When a character moves on its own, playing a game becomes difficult or in some cases impossible.

According to the law firm, Sony was already aware of the problems with the controllers, but the manufacturer does nothing to help consumers. The company stresses that the options for repair are limited and that it is unfair that consumers themselves should have to bear the cost of sending the controllers for repair.

By the way, the American law firm is not unfamiliar with this kind of lawsuits. Earlier, Nintendo filed a complaint against Joy-Cons. Sony hasn’t responded to the charges yet.