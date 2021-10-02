Seven thousands killed Americans are excluded from the statistics

The involvement of the US police in the deaths of over seven thousand people in recent years is not mentioned in official statistics. This is one of the conclusions of a study by the University of Washington published in The Lancet medical journal.

The researchers compared information from death certificates with data from organizations that collect information about deaths from police violence in the United States.

The period studied ran from 1980 to 2019, roughly the era of the war on drugs and the rise of mass resolution. At that time, nearly 31,000 Americans were killed by the police; 17,000 of them – or 55 percent – are not listed in the official statistics.

The study also documented a racial divide: black Americans were 3.5 times more likely to be killed by the police than white Americans. Latinos and Native Americans were also more likely to deal with partial police violence than white people.

Unexplained and violent deaths in the United States are investigated by coroner or medical investigators, who use autopsies, toxicological tests and other evidence to determine the cause of death. The death certificate does not specifically mention whether the police were involved, although many medical researchers have been trained to record that information.

The system has long been criticized for promoting a close relationship with the police and the public prosecutor’s office. For example, forensic pathologists regularly consult with detectives and prosecutors.

In some jurisdictions, they are even directly employed by police stations. Sometimes law enforcement agencies do not provide them with all the relevant information, or they are pressured to change their mind.