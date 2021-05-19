Politicians want Facebook to abandon plans to launch Instagram for kids

The Instagram app for children has been called up by a group of politicians from the United States. According to them, the platform does not take enough measures to protect children.

“Facebook [owner of Instagram] clearly has a reputation for not protecting children on its platforms sufficiently,” writes U.S. senator and attorney Edward Markey on Twitter.

“The company will not take enough measures to ensure that the proposed Instagram app for children does not harm the mental health of young users and does not endanger their privacy. Facebook Instagram for Kids should therefore give up the idea of Instagram for Kids.”

It became clear that parent company Facebook is considering a version of Instagram for children under 13 years of age. In order to use Instagram, the rules of the platform require people to be thirteen years old or older. With a new version, younger children would still be able to access Instagram, but in a safer environment.

However, the politicians do not agree. They think a special Instagram app for kids is a bad idea. Therefore, they have now written a letter to Facebook, requesting to abandon the idea, writes senator Markey.

This is not the first time that there has been a comment on Facebook’s plans. Earlier, a group of welfare organizations called on the company to abandon the Instagram app. Such an app is not good for the mental health of children, according to the organizations.

Facebook hasn’t responded to the letter yet. The company previously said it did not want to show ads in the Kids app.