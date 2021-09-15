Police no longer can use neck clamp (without belief)

The use of a neck clamp, where agents use their elbows to pinch the throat of a suspect, is now prohibited for FBI agents and other national law enforcement agents in the United States. The only exception to this new measure is when an agent believes that a suspect threatens to kill or seriously injure him or anyone else.

The ban on the use of the neck clamp is part of new guidelines announced by the Ministry of Justice. These new guidelines also make it more difficult for federal services to raid without notice.

Only if an officer believes that a suspect threatens to kill or seriously injure him or anyone else is a neck clamp justifiable. Unannounced entry for a search is also allowed only if it may prevent deaths or injuries. In addition, permission must first be sought from a superior.

Police brutality among police officers gained much attention after the death of Black American George Floyd. A white cop pressed his knee on the neck of Floyd lying on the ground for minutes. This technique, which also causes less blood to flow to the brain, is in principle banned.

The turnaround should increase Americans ‘confidence in the police, said Justice Minister Merrick Garland. He also pointed to recent expansion of the use of bodycams in the National Police.