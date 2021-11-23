Plowing through Christmas parade, this time it’s ‘something different’

At least five people were killed when a car crashed on a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA. More than 40 people were injured, including children. Police have apprehended a suspect. The Christmas procession was not the target of the perpetrator, authorities conclude. Darrell Brooks (39) ran through the city in his SUV after ‘domestic violence’, police said.

A video posted on social media shows a red SUV plowing the parade from behind. Spectators shout out when the car hits the first people. In a second video, the police seem to open fire on the same car as it breaks through the roadblock. A police spokesman has confirmed that an officer fired at the car.

During the incident, according to American media, panic broke out. People were shouting the names of family members. Video footage shows a woman screaming ‘My god’ after a group of dancing girls wearing Christmas hats was hit by the car. The victims are between 9 and 15 years old.

,,The SUV came at full speed” ” said a 39-year-old witness who watched the parade with her family from the sidewalk. ,Then I heard people screaming.” The woman and her 3-year-old daughter sought safe accommodation in a restaurant while her husband tried to help injured people.

The incident occurred during a Christmas procession in Waukesha, near Milwaukee. The police called on the population to avoid the inner city. The police were able to trace the car in question and stopped the driver nearby. He’s being charged with five counts of murder. The dead were between 52 and 81 years of age. According to police, 48 people were injured, including two children.

Police have found no evidence of terrorism, nor are there any connections to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot at Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Washington last year. There were fears that the outcome of the trial would cause much unrest, and so there is speculation on social media that the attack in Waukesha would also have something to do with it. There are no grounds for suspecting that at this stage.

When Brooks was on his way in his vehicle, he wasn’t pursued by the police. The man has an extensive criminal record, according to American media, with a recent charge of assault, domestic violence and reckless endangerment. He was allowed to go home after a $ 1,000 bail, but with a ban on carrying weapons.

A witness to the incident, Angelito Tenorio, tells the AP news agency that he and his family were watching the parade when they saw the car approaching. ,We heard a loud bang and then all we heard was a deafening scream. And we saw crying people running away. It happened so fast, it was pretty chilling.’’

Corey Montiho, a member of the local commission, was told that his daughter’s dance team had been hit. ,There were pompoms, shoes and hot chocolate spills everywhere. I went from one shrunken body to another to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. My family is safe, but a lot of others aren’t. I held a little girl’s head in my hands, she was shaking and she was bleeding from her ears”, says Montiho.